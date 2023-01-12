A Hollywood producer could not have come up with a more heart-stopping, exciting sports movie than what took place in Oaks Mission High School Gymnasium on Jan. 10, when the Hulbert Lady Riders and the Oaks Lady Warriors put on a shooting display, resulting in a 64-52 Hulbert win.
Although it was never really in doubt which team had the upper hand throughout the game, the exciting part was in the actual play.
Sadie Chambers would score on one end on the floor, then Brixey Watkins would score on the other end. Occasionally Brea Lamb would score, or maybe Chloe Blossom, or Sophie Shankle, or Alyssa Hawley, but overall, it was Chambers and Watkins all the way.
To clear up a bit of confusion, Chambers, Lamb, and Shankle are Hulbert Lady Riders. Watkins, Blossom, and Hawley are Lady Warriors.
The team that led throughout the game was the Lady Riders, jumping out to a 24-13 lead in the first quarter, fueled by Chambers’ 16. By halftime, they raised the ante to 38-21, and finished the third quarter ahead 60-40.
When the two-lady shooting contest had ended and the smoke had cleared, Oaks’ freshman guard, Chambers, had blistered the nets for 38 points, including 2-for-2 from the free throw line, while Watkins, the Oaks’ senior post, finished with 30.
Supporting Chambers was Lamb with nine, Shankle with five, Maddie Potts with four, Gabby Cook with three, Savanna Hamby and Calan Teague each with two, and Alison Cole with one.
Oaks' senior post, finished with 30, with Blossom and Hawley each scored eight for Oaks.
The Lady Riders were a solid 80% from the free throw line, hitting eight-of-10 attempts. They had six three-pointers to their credit, including four by Chambers, and one each by Cook and Shankle.
The Riders will host Porter on Friday, Jan. 13.
