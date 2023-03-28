The Okay Lady Mustangs dared come to Lady Rider field in Hulbert Monday, only to be run back out of town, saddled with an 8-0 loss.
The offense was potent leading the Lady Riders to their fourth straight win.
The Lady Riders dominated throughout, pounding out 12 hits while holding Okay to five.
Hulbert took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Kaiya Dearborn, Kenleigh Farmer, and Alyssa Fair all walked, then an infield single by Eryn-Jo Gibson sent Dearborn in to score.
Dearborn got things going again in the third with a single. Aadie Chambers also singled, putting Lady Riders at first and second, and Calan Teague at the plate. Teague was thrown out on a ground ball, but the speedy Dearborn never slowed down, rounding third and heading for home, catching the Okay defense napping.
Dearborn scored, and Chambers took third as the Lady Riders were cruising.
Three pitches later, on a 1-2 count, Farmer went yard, giving the Lady Riders a 4-0 lead. But the Hulbert girls weren’t through yet.
Back-to-back doubles by Fair and Gibson, and a single by Alli Justice sent the fifth run of the inning across the plate in the form of Fair.
The Lady Riders added two more in the sixth when, for the third time in the game, Dearborn led off with a single.
Followed by a Chambers’ single, and a two-RBI, walk-off double by Teague.
The win improves the Lady Rider’s record to 5-5. After starting the season 1-5, Hulbert’s four-game winning streak has elevated the team to .500.
Farmer had the home run, and two runs batted in. Gibson had a double, two singles, and one RBI. Teague had one hit, a double, and three RBIs. Fair had a double.
Justice had a single and a pair of runs batted in, Dearborn had two singles and scored three times, and Callie Price had a single.
Price was the winning pitcher, working all six innings, giving up just five hits, walking one, and striking out six.
The Lady Riders traveled to Wyandotte Tuesday March, 29 and will travel to Ketchum Thursday, march 30.
Their next home game will be 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, against Ketchum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.