After narrowly losing game one on Monday, Aug. 28 Hulbert’s softball team bounced back for a game two win.
After losing a close game one, the Lady Rides came back for a 10-run win in game two for a doubleheader split. While the game one loss snapped a small winning streak, the Lady Riders have won four out of five.
Game one | CHS 8, HHS 6
Both teams struck early in this one. Sadie Chambers led off the game with a double to center field. Two batters later an error moved Chambers from second base all the way to third.
Not looking to get upstaged, the Hornets picked up a run in the bottom of the inning.
In the bottom of the third, the Lady Riders struck again in a big way with Chambers once again starting the scoring. After a tough battle, Chambers drew a walk. A throwing error to first base moved Chambers to second base before a wild pitch moved her to third. Gracie Conrad was then able to bring her in from third base to give the Lady Riders a 2-1 lead.
With a pair of runners in scoring position, Eryn-Jo Gibson struck a single to right field driving in both runners. Gibson would then come around to score on an error to give the Lady Riders a 5-1 lead.
Once again the Hornets would respond, this time with a five-spot to take a 6-5 lead.
The Lady Riders traded shots picking up one in the top of the fourth inning. Once again Chambers was a key part in the scoring, reaching on a one-out single. An error would bring her around to score to even the game at six.
After a couple of shutdown innings, the Hornets struck again. An error from the Lady Riders opened the door to a two-run rally for the Hornets to secure the win.
Game two | HHS 12, CHS 2
After watching game two slip away, the Lady Riders responded in a big way in game two. HHS secured the win thanks to posting a four-spot in three separate innings.
The Lady Riders capitalized on some smart base running to pick up their first run of the day. Conrad stole home giving HHS their first run. Some wild pitching from the Hornets gave the Lady Riders their next three runs with six walks and a hit-by-pitch giving the Lady Riders a 4-0 lead after half of an inning.
Once again walks hurt the Hornets. Gibson led off the second inning with seeing before three straight walks brought in another run with two outs. With the bases loaded, a Hornet error cleared the way to give the Lady Riders an 8-0 lead.
The Hornets managed to pick up a run in each of the second and third innings, but it did not make a difference after HHS put up another four spots in the top of the fourth inning to mercy-rule the Hornets.
