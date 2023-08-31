Sometimes you do not need to necessarily play an entire game well to win.
Hulbert softball proved this in their 2-1 win over the Drumright Tornadoes. Despite it taking five innings to get their first hit, the Lady Riders walked off DHS with a late clutch hit.
Both pitchers battled back and forth throughout the game. However, it was Kyra Horn who picked up the win for the Lady Riders allowing just one run throughout the whole game.
Horn's lone blip came in the top of the third inning. Errors got HHS's starter into trouble. After giving up a double, a Lady Rider error put the runner on third base allowing for a fielder's choice to bring in the Tornado's lone run of the game.
Throughout five innings the Lady Riders were shut down. They could not get much going at the plate with no hits, and three walks to their name.
But all of that changed in the bottom of the sixth inning. Eryn-Jo Gibson stepped to the plate and ripped the first pitch she saw for a single breaking up the no-hitter.
Gibson would not stay at first for long as she took off for second base but was caught stealing for the first out in the inning. The mistake would hurt the Lady Riders as Sadie Chambers would rip a triple after Gibson was caught stealing.
Calan Teague broke the Lady Riders' scoreless stretch with a double to right field tying it 1-1.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Riders got another bit of offense when Alli Justice struck a single to center field. Gibson was hit by a pitch to put a pair of ducks on the pond.
After one pitch Chambers sent a single to center field allowing Justice to score and secure the walk-off win.
Chambers led the way for the Lady Riders going two-for-three with a runner batted in, and a run scored. Despite giving up eight base hits, Horn allowed just one runner to score, one walk, and six strikeouts.
HHS will be back in action when they hit the road at 5:30 p.m. to take on Porter.
