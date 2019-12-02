After leaving his position on the coaching staff for the semi-pro team, the Oklahoma Warriors, Allonte Hall has taken the reigns as the head coach for the Hulbert girls basketball team. He and his team are planning on making a big impact this year.
Returning for Hulbert, Callie Brave, shooting guard, is bringing a competitive spirit to the team. She plays fast and loud while doing her best to shake up the opponents plan each game.
"She's a very good player," said Hall. "Because I only recently came here I don't know her statistics from last year, but seeing her play tells me most of what I need to know. She brings a very competitive spirit."
Among the players returning along with Brave are Amaris Keener, guard, and Kaylei Cannon, guard. These girls will play a huge impact on the Rider offense this year. They are all juniors, and Hall desires for them to take some of the mantle in leading the team to victory.
"They are going to have to step into this leadership role," said Hall. "This can be hard because as sophomores, players do not usually have that kind of role. But they will have to step up and dd some leadership to the team.
As the only senior on the team, Corrie Davis, guard, will work as a guide for Brave, Keener and Cannon.
"She's my only senior," said Hall. "I do not know what role she played last year, but as the oldest on the team, she also has to take part in this leadership."
There are six freshmen currently on the roster who will have to adapt to high school ball quickly. Hall plans on getting them involved with the game plan early and fast and needs them to learn quick.
"They have to jump in the fire early," said Hall. "So far I have seen very good development from them. They are learning quickly with the new system I have given them. They make a couple of mistakes here and there, but it is most important that they learn from these mistakes."
Hall desires to run a very fast paced, up-tempo basketball and does not want to give their opponents any time to adapt to the Rider's game plan.
"We want to put up points but we also want to be constructive," said Hall. "We do not want to be playing wildly, but we want to play fast."
Most importantly, Hall is currently working on finding each member of the teams' specialty. He refers to it as each players 'toolshed'; If one player is good at passing she should focus on that. At the same time, however, she should always be working on adding more tools into her repertoire.
Hall also wants to improve on the scoring potential of his offense. Last season, the most points the Riders' put up was 50, and Hall wants to push that up, closer to 60 and even 80.
The Lady Riders will be playing Keys at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Hulbert High School.
