The Hulbert Lady Riders could have given up, quit, gone home. After all, they had just endured a tremendous loss, albeit to a top-10 ranked team, 92-40.
Less than 24 hours later, the Lady Riders, instead of throwing up their hands, threw up the basketball to the tune of 56 points enroute to a 56-42 victory over Wister.
The game was a win-or-go-home affair, and the Lady Riders showed they weren’t ready to go home.
“I was proud of their fight to come back from a tough loss last night,” Hulbert Head Coach Joseph McClure said.
The Lady Riders took control of the game from the get-go, leading Wister 18-12 after the first quarter.
By intermission, they had increased their chokehold on the game by a score of 33-21.
They added two more to the lead in the third, then played even up, 14-14, in the fourth for the win.
Sadie Chambers led Hulbert with 19 points, while Alyssa Fair checked in with 11. Brea Lamb scored 7, Sophie Shankle dialed long distance twice for 6 points, Gabby Cook added 5, Savanna Hamby tossed in 4, and Dillin Stilwell rounded out the scoring with 2.
For the third game in a row, the Lady Riders had seven or more players score at least one basket.
“The girls did a great job tonight,” McClure said.
The Lady Riders stay alive in the Playoffs, and will now face the winner of the Panama-Sallisaw Central game, Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1:30 p.m. in Haskell, for the Regional Consolation Championship. Once again, this game – and every game from now on – will be a must-win game for the Lady Riders.
