The Hulbert Lady Riders got back into the win column Monday evening with a 6-1 victory at Colcord over the Lady Hornets.
Colcord scored one run in the bottom of the first inning, and the 1-0 lead prevailed through the next two innings.
The Lady Riders got off the bus in the top of the fourth, notching three runs. Calan Teague led off the fourth with a double, and Chassidy Crittenden came in to pinch run for her. Kaiya Dearborn was hit by a pitch, the second time she’d worn one. Chambers tripled, scoring both Crittenden and Dearborn, then scored herself on an infield ground out, giving the Lady Riders a 3-1 lead.
In the fifth, Alyssa Fair hit a one-out single and advanced to second when Savanna Hamby singled. Teague reentered the game to pinch hit for Crittenden, plating Fair and Hamby, putting the Lady Riders up 5-1.
Fair led off the seventh frame with a single, stole second, then scored the final run of the game when Teague blasted her second double of the game.
Fair was a perfect 4-for-4, all singles, while Teague was 3-for-4, including two doubles. Braylee Johnson had a double, and Hamby and Chambers each singled. Dearborn and Callie Price drew the only two walks for the Lady Riders.
Kyra Horn went the distance on the mound for the Lady Riders, throwing 72 pitches, including 49 strikes, giving up one earned run on 11 hits, walking none, and striking out six. Neither team committed an error in the game.
The victory moved the Lady Riders to 3-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.