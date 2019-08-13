Hulbert swept Chouteau in a doubleheader to open its fastpitch season Monday in Hulbert.
The Lady Riders overcame a 10-4 deficit in the opener to post an 11-10 win after scoring seven runs in the fourth inning.
Kaiya Dearborn highlighted the rally with a pair of singles. Dearborn started the scoring in the fourth with a two-run single to left field to bring Hulbert to within 10-6. She later brought in the go-ahead run on an infield single, scoring Kaylei Cannon. Cannon also had a two-run single to left that evened the contest at 10-10.
Hulbert, who finished with 14 hits, received a game-high three from Savanna Hamby. Four other players — Lily Chambers, Rayven Hardison, Dearborn and Cannon — had two hits each.
Dearborn and Cannon both drove in three runs, while Hardison, Jessi Gladd and Hamby knocked in one run apiece. The Lady Riders had four extra-base hits. Cannon, Chambers and Kaitlyn Moore had doubles, while Hardison added a triple.
Gladd and Haylee Mullins each saw time in the pitcher’s circle. Gladd, the starter, allowed three earned runs on seven hits over three innings. She had one strikeout and issued four walks. In two innings of relief, Mullins gave up seven earned runs on nine hits.
Hulbert, under head coach Bobby Teehee, blanked the Lady Wildcats, 8-0, in the nightcap.
