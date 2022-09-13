The Hulbert Lady Riders exerted their dominance on the diamond over the Westville Lady Jackets, 6-2, Tuesday evening on Lady Rider Field.
Nothing much happened in the first two innings, but fireworks started in the third.
Westville pushed a run across in the top of the inning to take a 1-0 lead, albeit briefly.
In the bottom of the third, Alyssa Fair led off with a triple into left field. Braylee Johnson followed with a bunt single, but Fair was unable to score. On the throw home to hold Fair at third, Johnson advanced to second base.
Savanna Hamby reached on an error, while Fair scored and Johnson advanced to third on the same play.
After Johnson scored on a passed ball, and Hamby went to second, Calan Teague singled into right field. Hamby attempted to score all the way from second, but was thrown out at the plate. Still, the Lady Riders now led, 2-1.
In the Hulbert half of the fourth, Callie Price and Alli Justice both reached on errors, and were moved around on a ground out. Fair singled Price home, and after Justice was thrown out attempting to steal third, Johnson singled, putting runners on first and second. Hamby singled, plating Fair easily. Johnson never slowed rounding third, and also scored, giving the Lady Riders a 5-1 lead.
They added an insurance run in the fifth when Chambers walked, stole second, then scored on a Justice screamer down the first baseline, making it 6-1 going into the final inning
Westville's Lady J's managed one run in the sixth, but that was all.
The Lady Riders scored six runs on 15 hits, and committed just two errors.
Westville had two runs, on four hits, and booted the ball five times.
Nine Lady Riders had hits in the game, led by Johnson and Hamby each with three. Fair and Teague each had two hits, including a triple by Fair.
Hayley Smith had a double, and Dearborn, Price, Price, and Justice each had one single.
Kyra Horn was brilliant on the rubber, as the lefty scattered four hits, allowed two runs, but just one earned run, walked two, and struck out four.
The Lady Riders move to 9-16 as they prepare for a home doubleheader Thursday, against Gans at 5:00 p.m., and Oaks at 6:00 p.m.
