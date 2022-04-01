The Hulbert Lady Riders slo-pitch softball team continued their winning ways Thursday at Checotah, winning two of the three games they played.
The first victims were the Meeker Lady Bulldogs, falling to Hulbert 5-4. Meeker was the visiting team on the scoreboard, and put three runs up in the first inning.
The Lady Riders responded with one in the bottom of the inning, when, with two outs, they loaded the bases on an error, a walk, another error, and an RBI walk to Taleah Conrad.
The score remained 3-1 until the bottom of the fourth when five straight singles by Brea Lamb, Conrad, Callie Price, Gracie Botts, and Raelyn Botts plated two. A double play allowed another run to score, then Amaya Rodriguez doubled, plating the fourth run of the inning, giving the Lady Riders a 5-3 lead.
Meeker scored once in the fifth, but couldn’t catch the Lady Riders, who had seven hits in the contest.
Later, the Lady Riders didn’t have too many bright spots against Checotah, dropping hard to the host team, 10-0. The Lady Riders only mustered two hits against Checotah, both by Chassidy Crittenden. Lamb and KK, Kalanee Keener, were the only two Hulbert baserunners, each waiting out a walk.
In their final game of the day, the Lady Riders once again caused Coach Bobby Teehee to age quickly, going into the final inning trailing Okemah 10-8. The girls rose to the occasion, however, taking advantage of several errors by the Okemah defense, plus a double by Conrad, to score two, knotting the score at 10-10.
There always needs to be a hero or a goat. Price had no intention of being a goat, so, on a 2-1 count, the plucky second baseman drove a single into left field, sending the winning run across the plate, giving Hulbert their second one-run victory of the day, this time by the score of 11-10.
Conrad and Lamb each had doubles in the game, while Price and Chambers each had a pair of singles, and Conrad, Lamb, Crittenden, Calan Teague, Raelyn Botts, and Rodriguez each had one single.
The Lady Riders moved to 11-8 on the year, as they prepare to travel to Westville next Monday. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
