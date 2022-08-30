The Hulbert Lady Riders wasted no time exerting their dominance over the visiting Panama Lady Razorbacks, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to a 7-2 victory.
Hulbert's leadoff hitter, speedy Alyssa Fair, started things with a single. Braylee Johnson and Savanna Hamby both singled, loading the bases. Fair came home on a passed ball, while Johnson and Hamby advanced to third and second.
Kaiya Dearborn had a bunt single, while two errors on the same play allowed Johnson and Hamby to both score, and Dearborn to advance all the way to third. A few pitches later, she scored the fourth run on a passed ball.
Those four runs would prove to be enough for the win since Panama scored just twice, once in the fourth, and once in the fifth. The Lady Riders added an insurance run in the fourth, and two more in the fifth.
Hulbert had 10 hits in the game, all singles, including two by Dearborn, and one each by Hamby, Calan Teague, Sadie Chambers, Erin Jo Gibson, and Kenleigh Farmer.
Kyra Horn went the distance in the circle, allowing two earned runs, and 11 hits, while striking out three and walking none.
She recorded 100 pitches, including 65 in the strike zone.
The Lady Riders upped their record to 7-11 as they prepare for a doubleheader at Chouteau-Maize on Thursday, starting at 4:00 p.m.
The Hulbert JV Lady Riders: also notched a victory over Panama's JV girls, 5-1. Hulbert posted two runs in the bottom of the first, and three in the bottom of the third, while holding Panama to a single run in the second inning.
Haley Smith, Alli Justice, and Gibson each had a single in the game. Hailey Thompson had an RBI sacrifice fly, while Chambers and Fair each had an RBI on bases loaded walks.
Justice was the winning pitcher, allowing one run, earned, on one hit, walking none, and fanning two.
The win moved the JV Lady Riders to 1-1 on the season.
