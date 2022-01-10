The Hulbert Lady Riders faced host Chelsea in the JMH Memorial Tournament, Saturday, and defeated their hosts 37-29.
The Lady Riders started a little slow, only putting nine points on the board in the first quarter, but defensively, they held Chelsea to seven.
They opened the lead a bit more in the second period, outscoring Chelsea 11-8, sending the two teams into the dressing room at halftime with Hulbert ahead 20-15.
In the third quarter, Hulbert added four more to their lead, taking a 32-23 advantage into the fourth stanza.
Chelsea won the final eight minutes, 6-5, but it was nowhere near enough to overcome the Lady Riders, who won the game, 37-29.
Six Hulbert girls got in on the mostly balanced scoring, with Gabby Cook being the only one in double figures, posting 14. Sahanna Hamby and Calan Teague each scored six points, Naeveh Smith tossed in five, Brea Lamb added four, and Dillin Stilwell rounded out the scoring with two.
"Today was a good win for our girls,” Hulbert Coach Joseph McClure said. “We have a few players out, so to get a win short-handed is a big deal for us.
“The girls played hard and executed down the stretch to get the win. I'm proud of them," he said.
The Hulbert teams will be playing at Haskell on Tuesday, and at Porter on Thursday.
