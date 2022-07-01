The Hulbert Lady Riders’ volleyball team has been busy this summer preparing for the soon upcoming season.
“We’ve had a lot of camps, volleyball camps this summer,” Coach Breanna Hill said. “We just had our fundraiser camp here at our place for junior high. We had a lot of fun, and taught the kids the fundamentals of volleyball.
“We’ve had a league going on that we play every Monday, at Okay,” she said. “We’ve been busy.”
Although it wasn’t overwhelming, the 10-15 record from last year’s team wasn’t bad, especially considering the season before that was basically nonexistent, due to COVID.
The 2021-22 Lady Riders graduated four seniors, and have four this year. There are also five juniors, seven sophomores, and six freshmen.
Hill said the girls have been improving over the summer through, among other things, several summer camps, and a Monday night summer league at Okay.
She said despite the improvement shown, a starting lineup is still unsettled. “Right now, everyone is still competing for time on the floor,” Hill said. “Actually, I see our younger girls stepping up, and trying harder.”
The game of volleyball consists of several factors, including serving, serve-receive, defense, passing, communication, offense, net play, and a few other lesser known things. Hill said the Lady Riders’ strength is serving.
“I’d say it’s our serving. Our serves are really strong, when we can be consistent,” she said. “We’re working on how to placement serve, and I’m hoping to capitalize on that.”
She said if the next serve would make the difference in the outcome of the game, she has two girls she would hope were on the service line. “Alyee Hubbard is really going to be a good one,” Hill said. “We just finished a game in our Monday league at Okay, and Alyee had nine straight service points. And I actually have a freshman, Daisy Teague, who has a bullet serve.
“It just goes to show you don’t have to have a lot of experience, just a drive to work harder,” she said.
“I think another really strong point of this team is that these girls really like each other,” Hill said. “It’s hard to find a group of girls where they aren’t going to be too competitive with each other, but competitive for each other.
“These girls really love competing, they really love the game of volleyball, and they really like each other,” she said. “I’m excited to see this group of girls grow together as a team.
“I’ve been with these girls for three years now,” Hill added, “and we’re finally starting to get our fundamentals down.
“We’re working on recognition, and the fundamentals of passing. We’re really seeing improvement in our fundamentals,” she said.
Hill said although the Lady Riders don’t have a lot of height, they still put up a pretty decent front, including the net play of junior Brea Lamb, senior Savannah Daub, and sophomore Maddy Potts.
“Savannah is our tallest team member,” she said. “She’s 5’10”, but we do have some pretty tall freshmen, and some tall junior high players.
“But right now, we just don’t have a lot of height,” she added.
The Lady Riders play in the Sooner Five Conference, which includes Chouteau, Westville, Salina, Locust Grove, and Hulbert.
Hill and her husband, Jordan, have a son, Marshall, who was born just prior to the start of the season last year.
“I gave up a lot of quality time with Marshall last year,” she said. “I’m not doing that this year.
“I am going to part-time in the classroom so I can spend more time at home with Marshall,” she said. “He’s almost 11 months old right now.
“I’ll be doing a lot of relying on several assistant coaches,” she said.
The Lady Riders’ volleyball roster includes:
Seniors Alison Cole, Savannah Daub, Ells Beall, and Tory Poorman.
Juniors Brea Lamb, Mazie Carey, Gabby Cook, Sophia Monroy, and Paige Waters.
Sophomores Maddy Potts, Alyee Hubbard, Autumn Bird, Brylee Birchfield, Emma Taylor, Emma Taylor, Alexis Korte, and Kylee Ezell.
Freshmen Karsyn Shankle, Daisy Teague, Tressa Disler, Emily Mullins, Gracie Gordon, and Andrea Maes.
