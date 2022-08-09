The Hulbert Lady Riders softball team began their new season Monday evening with victories over Talihina and Porter, at Porter. Coach Ramsey Arnell said "…it's nice to get a win in your first game as a head coach."
Although they defeated Talihina 7-3, the Lady Riders got off to a shaky start, according to Arnell. "First game jitters, you know," he said. "They'd already scored two runs, and we didn't have any outs yet.
"So, we had a meeting in the circle, got them settled down, and started playing the way we knew how," he said.
In the bottom of the first, the Lady Riders retaliated with two runs, knotting the score at 2-2. Tahlina added a run in the second, but the Hulbert girls came back with two more to take the lead for good, 4-3.
Three more runs in the fourth sealed the 7-3 victory.
Calan Teague was the winning pitcher, going the full five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out her personal best, nine Talihina batters.
Braylee Johnson had a home run for Hulbert, and Callie Price had a double.
Game two, against Porter, was all Hulbert, with the Lady Riders run-ruling Porter 11-1 in four innings.
The Lady Riders scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third, and three in the fourth for the win.
In the field, they committed no errors.
Alyssa Fair had the only extra-base hit in the second game, knocking an RBI double. Teague had two RBIs in the game on a pair of singles.
Kyra Horn was the winning pitcher for Hulbert, going two innings before having to leave the game due to a rolled ankle. During her two innings, she allowed just one run, two hits, walked one, and struck out four. Teague pitched the last two innings in relief.
The Lady Riders are playing a doubleheader this morning, starting at 10:00 a.m., at Oktaha.
