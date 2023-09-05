PORTER - Hulbert softball outlasted the Porter Pirates in a slugfest on Tuesday, Sept. 5 winning 13-9.
The Lady Riders got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. A dropped third strike started the game for HHS, before a walk and a single loaded the bases. Calan Teague got the scoring started with a bases-loaded ground ball.
Alyssa Fair drove in the second run of the game with an infield single. Another fielder's choice ground out from Kenleigh Farmer gave the Lady Riders a quick 3-0 lead.
PHS picked up a pair of runs in each of the next two innings to make it 3-2.
With the Pirates breathing down their necks, the Lady Riders picked up another three runs to take a 6-3 lead. Teague once again got the scoring started with a double to left field.
PHS looked like they were going to get out of the inning after recording back-to-back outs. The Pirates should have been out of the inning, but an error gave the Lady Indians another two runs and extended the inning.
Despite looking like they were in the driver's seat, the Lady Riders quickly hit a speed bump. PHS picked up six runs in the next two innings to take an 8-6 lead.
Down, but not out, the Lady Riders went off in the sixth inning to retake the lead.
In the top of the sixth inning, HHS had a huge two-out rally. With the bases loaded Teague ripped a groundball that was fumbled giving the Lady Riders a free run. A walk gave the Lady Riders another free run. Farmer then ripped a double to drive in a pair of runs. Alli Justice capped off the scoring with a single to left field.
PHS picked up a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but could not secure the win and lost 13-9.
The Lady Riders are back in action at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6 against Warner.
