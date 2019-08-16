Tahlequah couldn’t produce a run in three games Friday on day one of the Broken Arrow Tournament.
The Lady Tigers suffered a 12-0 loss to Yukon, a 6-0 setback to Sequoyah and a 5-0 loss to Sand Springs.
They also were limited to a combined five hits and were no-hit by the Lady Sandites.
Against Yukon, senior McKenna Wofford and freshman Jayley Ray had the only hits. Ray led off the third inning with a single to center, and Wofford doubled with one out in the opening frame.
Junior Bailey Jones and freshman Mykah Vann both saw time in the pitcher’s circle. In a starting role, Jones allowed seven runs, four of those earned, on eight hits in 1.2 innings. In two-thirds of an inning, Vann gave up four earned runs on four hits while striking out one and walking three.
Lexi Hannah, Hailey Enlow and Wofford each singled in the loss to Sequoyah. Savannah Wiggins and Vann also reached base on walks.
Jones gave up four earned runs on 15 hits over five innings to take the loss in the pitcher’s circle. Jones finished with four strikeouts and issued one walks.
Betty Danner and Mia Allen were the only players to reach base against Sand Springs. They both did so on walks. Tahlequah has lost twice to Sand Springs by identical scores.
The Lady Tigers, now 1-4 under second-year head coach Chris Ray, entered play Friday after rallying to defeated Durant, 4-3, in their home and District 5A-4 opener on Tuesday.
