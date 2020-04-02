Lady Tiger seniors are adjusting to new life

Four Tahlequah High School senior student-athletes are making the most of their free time.
Without school, sports and various senior activities, there’s more than enough free time in what’s been a strange three weeks.
Kloe Bowin, Kynli Heist, Lily Barnes and Rachel Geasland are adjusting to a new life.
They, like so many others, have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bowin, who has signed to play college basketball at Rogers State, Heist and their Lady Tigers’ teammates were less than two hours from tipping off a Class 5A Basketball State Tournament quarterfinal game against Lawton Eisenhower at Owasso High School when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association postponement announcement came on March 12.
Nearly two weeks later the basketball state tournaments were cancelled.
“Not getting to play in the state tournament is the thing I have been the most upset about,” Bowin said. “It was our year to go prove everyone who doubted us wrong, but we didn’t get that chance. Guess this team will always have some unfinished business. I am lucky enough to get another four years playing basketball but I feel for the people that aren’t playing in college.”
“It didn’t hit me until Wednesday [March 25] when Coach Qualls sent our team a message saying that school along with basketball and spring sports are over and then reflected over our season’” Heist said. “I couldn’t help but just cry because we worked so hard for a goal that we didn’t get a chance to accomplish. We had a great year and I wouldn’t trade the memories for anything, it is something I will always cherish.”
The Lady Tigers finished their season ranked fifth in 5A and went 19-7 overall and 10-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference under head coach David Qualls. It was their third trip to state in four years. Bowin was an All-Metro Lakes Conference First Team selection, and Heist earned honorable mention honors.
Bowin and Heist are making the most of their time with their families. Bowin is getting prepared for the next stage of her basketball career, and Heist admits she’s enjoying maybe too much television.
“I spend my day spending my days with my family,” Bowin said. “I’ve started training for my freshman year at RSU, my coach sends me workouts to do. The days are long but I’m trying to be optimistic and look at this as an extra nine weeks I get to spend with the people I love before leaving to go to college.”
“I’m spending every day at home with my family,” Heist said. “I watch Netflix probably too much and I spend a lot of time just outside enjoying the nice weather that we’ve had lately.”
Barnes and Geasland didn’t get to start their track season. Tahlequah was scheduled to open at the Glenpool Invitational Track Meet on March 13.
Barnes, who finished seventh in the 100 meter dash as a junior at the OSSAA State Track and Field Championships, was primed for a big year. She’s also competed in the 200 meter and the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay events.
“Meet cancellations have been incredibly disappointing for me,” Barnes said. “Although I acknowledge that this is necessary in order to benefit public health, I can’t help but to mourn what could have been. I’ve had my fastest preseason times coming into this year. However, I will not get to celebrate wins, titles, and state podium spots I could have earned with the progress I’ve made. I’m in disbelief that we cannot experience the emotions that come along with knowing you’ve run your last race with your team.”
Geasland, also a cross country runner, competed in the 1600 meter, 3200 meter and 4x800 meter relay events as a junior.
“This past week has been really hard knowing that track is officially over,” Geasland said. “When I heard we weren’t going to that first track meet I was so sad, but I would have never expected the whole season to be canceled. It still feels surreal that I’ll never get to race with my teammates again. We’ve been training for our senior seasons since we were little freshmen and we all had big goals for our last season. We had the potential to do really big things, and I know we all just wanted a chance to qualify for state one more time. This whole situation is making me realize how lucky i was to have had three amazing past seasons and amazing coaches.”
The joyous times of being a senior are gone for Barnes and Geasland.
Barnes is ranked second in the senior class with a GPA 4.628.
“Graduation is something we’ve all looked forward to for years,” Barnes said. “I am frustrated that we’ve lost our opportunity to stand on stage and receive recognition for our efforts both physically and academically. Although this situation is bleak, I feel that we can all use this loss to pull life into perspective. As large as it might seem to us at the moment, high school events do not outweigh the importance of health and safety.”
Geasland is still hanging on to hope.
“It’s really sad missing out on what was gonna be such a special last few months, but I know everyone is going through their own struggles because of the virus,” she said. “So, I’m trying to stay positive, and hope that the major events can be rescheduled to this summer or something. But there’s something about being with your friends at school during graduation and prom, I was really looking forward to that I’ll never get to experience.”
