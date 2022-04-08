Lady Tigers blank Gans, Vian and Central Sallisaw

Tahlequah posted three shutout wins Thursday on day one of the Stilwell Tournament.
The Class 6A No. 6 Lady Tigers defeated Central Sallisaw and Vian by identional 12-0 scores and closed with a 14-0 win over Gans to improve to 15-9 overall under head coach Chris Ray.
In the finale against Gans, Jayley Ray and Mia Allen both finished with three hits and each drove in four runs.
Tahlequah ended with 13 hits and scored 10 of its runs during the second inning to pull away.
Allen hit a two-run inside-the-park home run that gave the Lady Tigers a 3-0 edge in the first inning, and both Allen and Ray highlighted the second. Allen added an RBI single and an RBI double, and Ray made it 13-0 with a bases-clearing triple to left field that scored Loren Walker, Tara Dye and Lexi Hannah.
Hailey Enlow added two hits and drove in a pair of runs, and Jersey Retzloff and Dye each finished with two RBIs.
Against Vian, Allen led Tahlequah with two hits and also had a team-high four RBIs. Allen delivered a three-run double to left field during an eight-run third inning for the Lady Tigers. Ray and Charlea Cochran each drove in a pair of runs.
Hannah, Ray, Allen and Retzloff had two hits apiece in the win over Central Sallisaw. Ray and Allen both homered, and Ray and Retzloff both finished with a team-high three RBIs. Retzloff had a double and triple, and Ray doubled.
Lady Tiger pitcher Maddy Parish combined to toss nine shutout innings over three complete games. Parish allowed six hits, struck out two and issued four walks.
The Lady Tigers played three more games Friday, and defeated Panama, 7-5, in their first outing. They played Fort Gibson later Friday.
Tahlequah will remain on the road Monday when it plays Tulsa Union and Bixby in the Bixby Festival.
