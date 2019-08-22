Tahlequah has found its stride since the close of the Broken Arrow Tournament last weekend.
The Lady Tigers extended their winning streak to four games Thursday evening with a 5-0 shutout win over Glenpool.
Second-year head coach Chris Ray’s group, now 5-6 overall and 3-0 in District 5A-4, has been checking off wins without two prominent players in the lineup, as both junior second baseman Betty Danner and sophomore center fielder Mia Allen are out with injuries.
Tahlequah did a little bit of everything Thursday.
Seven different players had at least one hit, the defense committed just one error, and junior pitcher Bailey Jones limited the Lady Warriors to only three hits in a complete-game shutout.
“We got timely hitting where we needed it, and for the most part we didn’t swing at many bad pitches,” Ray said. “We did what we needed to do tonight. We’re going to go back to work tomorrow and get better.”
McKenna Wofford and Lexi Hannah provided the thunder in the batting order and provided a huge spark that helped Tahlequah put the contest away in the fourth inning.
Hannah, who went 2 for 4 at the plate, put the Lady Tigers up 4-0 with a two-out, two-run triple to left field that brought home Kloie Vertz and Jayley Ray. Wofford, who also finished with two hits, followed with a single to right field to plate Hannah and make it 5-0.
“Those two, I think both of them, broke the game open with their two-out hits,” Ray said. “Those were huge for us. Anytime you can score with two outs, it’s big.”
Wofford started the scoring in the opening frame on a single to center that scored Savannah Wiggins, who led off with a single.
The Lady Tigers added their second run in the third when Hailey Enlow walked with the bases loaded, forcing in Hannah.
Jones had her best outing of the season from the pitcher’s circle. The junior collected seven strikeouts in seven innings, issued only one walk, and held Glenpool to one extra-base hit and a pair of singles.
“That was Bailey’s best performance so far,” Ray said.
Wiggins, Nevaeh Moreno, Enlow, Jones and Ray each singled for Tahlequah, who will be off until next week when it hosts Tulsa Memorial, Tulsa Rogers and McAlester. The Lady Tigers will face Memorial on Monday in a 5 p.m. start. They defeated the Lady Chargers, 20-0, on Monday.
