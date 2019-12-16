Tahlequah showed glimpses of how good it can be Saturday against Muskogee in the consolation championship game of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Class 5A No. 11 Lady Tigers made nine of their first 11 shot attempts, four of their first five shots from behind the arc and jumped out to a 23-5 lead after one quarter in what would be the difference in a 62-35 victory.
They were also good over the final eight minutes after the Lady Roughers got to as close as eight points in the third quarter.
The win puts Tahlequah at 3-2 overall under head coach David Qualls.
"It was encouraging to see us go get a win," Qualls said. "Muskogee's improved. They're really athletic and they play hard. To pull away at the end, it felt good to do that. We were really, really good in the first quarter, and that's the potential of this team. We can be really good."
Senior forward Kloe Blowin and guard Kacey Fishinghawk led the way in the opener quarter with six points apiece. Fishinghawk buried a pair of 3-pointers, and Bowin had three field goals from inside the paint. The Lady Tigers scored the final 11 points of the quarter, six of those on Fishinghawk's 3s.
Over the final eight minutes, Tahlequah opened with a 13-0 run to take a 55-31 lead and pull away.
Sophomore forward Faith Springwater, who led with a game-high 16 points and was one of four Lady Tigers to finish in double figures, had five points during the stretch, including an offensive rebound and basket at the 5:09 mark.
Muskogee, led by Bianca McVay's 10 points, started to get going late in the second quarter and went on a 7-0 run to slice Tahlequah's lead to 33-21 at halftime. Lannesha Hill had five straight points to spark the Lady Roughers.
Muskogee got to within 35-27 with 4:44 left in the third after a McVay steal and layup.
Springwater was named to the All-Tournament team. Springwater averaged 14.6 points and had nine makes from 3-point territory over the three days. Joining her in double figures on Saturday were Bowin with 12 points, and Fishinghawk and Lydia McAlvain with 11 each. Fishinghawk had all 11 of her points in the first half, nine of those on 3-pointers.
"That's kind of been our M.O. the last few years, being balanced and shooting the ball well," Qualls said. "We had nine 3s today. It's huge when Kacey starts hitting shots. She had all 11 in the first half and played a great game. We were pretty balanced all the way through."
Tahlequah will return to Metro Lakes Conference play on Tuesday when it travels to play eighth-ranked Pryor in a 6 p.m. tipoff. It will be the Lady Tigers' final game of the calendar year. They return to the TMAC on Jan. 7 to face No. 3 Coweta.
Slow start derails Tigers: Jaxon Jones poured in a game-high 31 points, but Tahlequah fell short in a 58-50 setback to Moore on Saturday in the third-place game of the CNB Tahlequah Invitational at the TMAC.
A slow start put the Tigers in a big hole as the Lions jumped out to a 24-3 lead, although Tahlequah climbed back in with a 17-2 run to close the first half behind Jones, who had three 3-pointers and 11 points to spark the Tigers.
"I wish I knew the answer [to the slow start]," Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said. "For whatever reason we didn't come out with a lot of energy. I wish I could put my finger on it. We just didn't get off to a great start, we missed some shots early and our defense wasn't as sharp and intense as it needed to be."
The Class 5A No. 15 Tigers fall to 3-2 on the season. They started the tournament with a 41-36 win over Bartlesville before falling to eventual champion Jenks in Friday's semifinals.
The 31 points matched a season-high for Jaxon Jones, who also had 31 against Grove on Dec. 6. Jones was selected to the All-Tournament team after averaging 21 points over three games.
Tahlequah stayed close in the third quarter and got to within five points on two occasions. Tanner Christian converted a pair of free throws to make it 35-30 at the 1:12 mark, and Kooper McAlvain made it 37-32 on an inside to score to close the scoring in the quarter.
But the Lions never allowed the Tigers to get closer over the final eight minutes.
"We had opportunities to cut it down further," Duane Jones said. "We've just to understand that we've got to play our style of basketball the entire time for four quarters.
"I was proud of our kids. We didn't quit and we battled back to get into fighting distance."
Christian finished with eight points for Tahlequah, while Simeon Armstrong followed with five.
The Tigers will visit Pryor Tuesday in Metro Lakes Conference play in a 7:30 p.m. start.
