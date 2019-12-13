Lady Tigers bounce back, top Sallisaw

Tahlequah got off to a quick start and led from start to finish to defeat Sallisaw, 47-36, Friday morning on day two of the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Class 5A No. 11 Lady Tigers bounced back from Thursday's difficult 45-43 loss to ninth-ranked McAlester and also ended a two-game slide.
"It's good to win an early morning game after a heart-breaking loss the day before," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "It was a disappointing finish yesterday and you always wonder how teenage girls will respond in less than 24 hours to get up and go play again. We had some sloppy moments there in the second quarter, but we're glad to take the win."
Senior forward Kloe Bowin finished with a team-high 14 points and was one of two players to finish in double figures. Sophomore forward Faith Springwater followed with 12 points.
Bowin scored eight of her points during the second half, six in the final quarter. Springwater, coming off a career-high four 3-pointers and a season-high 16 points on Thursday, canned three 3s against Sallisaw.
Tahlequah led by as many as 20 points on two occasions in the fourth quarter -- Springwater knocked down her final 3-pointer with 4:47 remaining to give THS a 44-24 lead, and guard Kynli Heist converted a pair of free throws with four minutes left to make it 46-26.
In the third, Heist gave the Lady Tigers a 30-12 cushion after a make from behind the arc, and Lily Couch buried a 3 to make it 35-17 at the 1:25 mark.
Bowin sparked Tahlequah at the start of the second quarter with consecutive scores inside the paint to give THS an 18-6 advantage.
Heist closed with nine points for the Lady Tigers, while Lydia McAlvain and Couch had five apiece. Tahlequah had seven makes from 3-point territory after having eight on Thursday.
Tahlequah, now 2-2 on the season, will take on Muskogee Saturday in the consolation final at 1 p.m. The Lady Roughers defeated Collinsville, 46-35, later on Friday.
