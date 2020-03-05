JENKS -- Tahlequah overcame a jittery start with a 14-0 run and never looked back as it cruised to a 55-34 win over Carl Albert and a Class 5A East Area Tournament championship Thursday night at Frank Herald Field House in Jenks.
Tahlequah, now winners of its last five games and who improves to 19-7 overall, advance to the state tournament for the third time in the last four years under head coach David Qualls.
"It's amazing," Qualls said. "We talk about tradition doesn't graduate, and the girls have really bought into that. Each team is different and we have to coach them different, but it's just exciting to get back. It's huge for our school, huge for our athletic program and our community, and we're excited to play another week. Once you get to the state tournament anything can happen."
"It's great," senior forward Kloe Bowin said. "Last year we barely missed the state tournament. We were supposed to win but we got a different path, so it feels great to go back and getting Coach K (assistant coach Charles Knifechief) back to the state tournament, which is what we said from the beginning, we wanted to get Coach K back."
The fifth-ranked Lady Tigers received a double-double from sophomore guard Lydia McAlvain, who scored a career-high 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Bowin, sophomore forward Faith Springwater and sophomore guard Lily Couch each had eight points.
Tahlequah's game plan to attack off the dribble and get to the basket worked to perfection. The Lady Tigers made a season-high 21 free throws on also a season-high 31 attempts. McAlvain scored 12 of her points in the third quarter where she went a perfect 10 for 10 from the foul line.
"Our goal was to try to attack them," Qualls said. "With full court pressure you have to attack it. You can't be tentative with it. We did a good job of getting downhill and getting to the basket. We had some strong drives, made some layups early, and got to the free throw line.
"Defensively, we wanted to get out to their shooters because they have five girls that can shoot the ball. We got out and contested a lot of shots and just did a great job of trying to hold them to one shot."
The No. 4 Lady Titans, who fall to 18-7, got out to a 5-0 start on a basket from Aerin Talley and a 3-pointer by Maraia Owens, but it was all Tahlequah after that.
Bowin ended the Lady Tigers' 4:47 drought with an inside score, and back-to-back 3-pointers from Springwater gave THS the lead for good. Couch added a steal and layup, and Kacey Fishinghawk converted a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 12-5 to end the first quarter.
"We were just kind of nervous coming out, but once we settled down it just felt like it was our game the entire time," Bowin said. "I didn't have a single doubt in my mind that we didn't have it in the bag."
Tahlequah grabbed its biggest lead of the first half at the 4:08 mark of the second quarter on two Kynli Heist free throws that made it 19-7. The Lady Tigers led 26-16 at halftime.
Tahlequah's only pitfall came midway through the second quarter when Springwater left with an ankle injury and never returned.
"You have to as a coach to think the worst and just be ready to go to the next person," Qualls said. "You never know in an in-game situation like that, but Lily (Couch) came in and played amazing. She got some buckets in transition, played good defense and rebounded the ball well. Naida (Rodriguez) came in and gave us great minutes as well."
McAlvain carried the Lady Tigers in the third quarter as they scored 14 of the first 17 points to go up 42-19 at the 1:59 point. McAlvain scored the first six points on a putback basket and four free throws, and both Couch and Bowin had baskets to highlight the surge and put the contest away.
"Lydia stepped up and took over the scoring role," Qualls said. "She was just aggressive, getting to the basket, getting downhill, and she had a career high."
Tahlequah will be at Owasso High School to begin play in the state tournament on Thursday, March 12. A time and opponent will be announced this weekend. The semifinals and championship game will be played at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.
