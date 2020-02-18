Lydia McAlvain canned four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 16 points to help lift Tahlequah to an easy 58-21 win over Glenpool Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
McAlvain, who scored 13 of her points in the first half, was one of three players to finish in double figures for the Class 5A fifth-ranked Lady Tigers, who improve to 15-7 overall and 9-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference under head coach David Qualls.
Faith Springwater followed McAlvain with 12 points, and Kynli Heist added 11. Tahlequah connected on 11 3-pointers as a team, matching a season high. The Lady Tigers also had 11 makes from behind the arc in their 85-37 rout of Collinsville on Jan. 14 at the TMAC.
"We got back to making shots," Qualls said. "We didn't shoot it well last Friday night and it was good to get that game behind us and come out tonight and hit shots. We hit 11 3s tonight. It was good for us to come in and shoot it well."
The Lady Tigers, who will close out the regular season on Friday against Pryor at the TMAC, started to pull away in the second quarter after a 17-0 run. Heist and McAlvain started the surge with consecutive 3s, Logan Ross added a basket from inside the paint, Kacey Fishinghawk followed with a score after a steal, McAlvain buried another 3, and Springwater closed with back-to-back putbacks to make it 31-10.
"Lydia got off to a hot start. She hit her first two 3s," Qualls said. "Kynli had some early 3s. It was good to see the ball go through the hole again. Even Kacey had one and it was good to see one go in for her."
Glenpool, who falls to 1-20 overall and 0-13 in the conference, was limited to one field goal over the final 10-plus minutes of the first half when Gracie Howell scored with 30 seconds remaining.
"We came out and played our game, changing defenses, and that's what broke the game open," Qualls said. "The second quarter was big for us. The bench came in and gave us a spark halfway through the quarter and we went on a big run."
The Lady Tigers picked up where they left off in the second quarter to open the second half. They added four more 3-pointers and took a 49-17 edge into the fourth after 3s from Springwater and Fishinghawk, both from the right corner.
Tahlequah's largest lead came at 57-18 when Gracie Kimble hit a trey with 1:48 left in the contest.
Fishinghawk and Kloe Bowin contributed with five points each, Kimble followed with four, Jayley Ray added three, and Ross closed with two.
Glenpool was paced by Howell's six points. Alaysia Bradford added five points.
Tahlequah will host a Class 5A Regional Tournament, beginning Thursday, Feb. 27 at the TMAC. The Lady Tigers will see Glenpool again in an 8 p.m. tipoff. Claremore and McAlester will face another in the regional opener at 6:30 p.m.
