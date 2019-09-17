Pryor jumped out to an early five-run lead and never looked back in an 11-4 win over Tahlequah Tuesday in Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers, who fall to 12-10 overall under head coach Chris Ray, were limited to four hits by Pryor starter Olivia Cummings. The loss ends a short two-game win streak.
Pryor, which finished with 13 hits, scored three times in the opening frame and added a pair of runs in the second.
Tahlequah got to within three runs (7-4) with a three-run fourth, but Pryor responded with four runs in the fifth to close out the scoring.
Mia Allen drove in the Lady Tigers’ second run with an RBI single to right field that brought home Nevaeh Moreno, and both Betty Danner and Allen later crossed home plate on a Pryor error that made it a three-run contest.
Tahlequah got its first run during the second after Hailey Enlow singled to center, knocking in Allen.
All of Pryor’s hits came off Lady Tiger starting pitcher Mikah Vann, who allowed nine earned runs, struck out one batter and issued three walks. Bailey Jones was strong in two innings of relief where she didn’t allow a hit.
Enlow had two of Tahlequah’s four hits, all of which were singles. Allen and Danner had the other two hits, while Enlow and Allen each had an RBI.
Lexi Patrick, who started the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning, led Pryor with a game-high three hits and joined Kennedy Cramer with three RBIs. Kramer, Rhett Looney, Cummings and Madison Burroughs closed with two hits apiece.
Pryor finished with four extra-base hits. Patrick doubled twice, and Cramer had a pair of triples.
From the pitcher’s circle, Cummings collected five strikeouts and walked three.
Pryor, winners of its last nine games, improves to 16-7 overall. The Tigers are 9-0 in District 5A-3.
Tahlequah (9-1 in District 5A-4) will begin play in the Sequoyah Fall Classic on Thursday with games against Jay and Verdigris.
