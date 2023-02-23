Lady Tigers cancel Memorial’s Charger card

Gary Trembly | Daily Press

The award-winning Tahlequah Cheerleaders perform during a timeout of the Tahlequah Lady Tiger-Memorial Lady Charger Regional basketball game, Feb. 23. The cheerleader squad includes, from left, front row: Julia Atting, Hailey Dotson, Jacie Bennett, Meghan Bright, Hillary Smith, Lyndee Davenport, Katelyn Fort, and Kennedy Whitmire. Left tower, officially called a stunt, at base; Brooklynn Lucas and Callee Hartsoe. At top: Jade Gregory. Back: Ja’lynn Kitchel-Dry. Right stunt, base: Dynashia Bailey and Brooklyn Osborne. Top, called flier, Micah Bright. Back: Alayna McAlpine.