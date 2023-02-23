Lady Tigers cancel Memorial’s Charger card

The Memorial Lady Chargers were overwhelmed by the Tahlequah Lady Tigers from the opening tip-off. The Lady Tigers rang up 19 points before Memorial could get on the board, eventually posting a 77-37 win. The game was a win-or-go-home game, with the winner advancing to the Regional Championship game Feb. 25, at Tahlequah, at 2 p.m.
In earlier action, Shawnee ended Bishop Kelley’s season, and will be the Lady Tigers’ opponent Feb. 25.
Try as they might, the Memorial girls could not break the Lady Tigers’ defensive code, scoring their first points on a long three-pointer with 3:43 left on the first-quarter clock, trailing 19-0 at the time. Memorial had two more treys in the period, but still trailed the Lady Tigers 25-9 at the end of the period.
If the lopsided first wasn’t bad enough, the Lady Tigers shot, ran, defended, stole, rebounded, and just generally pounded the Memorial girls into the floor, outscoring them 29-10, posting a 54-19 advantage at halftime.
The second half wasn’t much closer, even though Tahlequah Coach David Qualls emptied his bench before the night was over. The Lady Tigers led 66-27 at the end of the third period.
Seven Lady Tigers scored in the game, four in double figures. Madi Matthews led all scorers with 16 points, including 12 in the first quarter.
Carsyn Gilbert scored a personal high 15 points, Lauren Stephens scored a personal high 14 points, and Kori Rainwater added 10 points. Jersey Retzloff checked in with nine, Talyn Dick tossed in seven, and Averi Keys finished with six.
“The girls were excited to play tonight,” Qualls said. “We’ve been off since last Tuesday, and we’ve had a lot of time to prepare.”
He said Carsyn Gilbert and Lauren Stephens both played well off the bench.
When asked about matching up with Shawnee, Qualls said Shawnee is very physical, and very disciplined. He said they play good, solid man-to-man defense, and they have a 6-0 post player that matches up with Rainwater.
“I think Kori is quicker than her, though,” Assistant Coach Charles Knifechief said. “Kori is a little more agile inside.”
Shawnee has 3-4 seniors, while the Lady Tigers have just one, Keys.
Knifechief said he saw size and physicality at the biggest challenges against Shawnee, and Qualls added that playing at home would definitely help the Lady Tigers.
“Our girls are comfortable here, and our fan-base is awesome,” he said. As for the 2 p.m. start, Qualls said he thought that would help, too.
“I think, as teenage girls, they’ll sleep in a little bit, get up, get some food in them, and be ready to play,” he said.
Both coaches were adamant when they said they needed the community to show up and fill the stands. “We need all the fans we can get in here, making lots of noise, and cheering our girls on,” Qualls said.
