Lady Tigers claim fourth straight regional title

Regional championships have become common for Tahlequah.
The fifth-ranked and top-seeded Lady Tigers secured their fourth straight Saturday afternoon with a 46-34 win over No. 3 seed Claremore at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Kacey Fishinghawk, Kynli Heist and Kloe Bowin each finished in double figures, and Tahlequah ran away from the Lady Zebras in the third quarter behind five made 3-pointers.
"We've had some good players come through the last four years," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "That was a goal of ours when we started the season, was to try and win four in a row. This senior class -- Kynli (Heist), Kloe (Bowin) and Logan (Ross) -- what an honor it is for them to have four regional championships."
The Lady Tigers, who move to 18-7 overall, will play fourth-ranked Carl Albert (18-6) Thursday in a Class 5A Area Tournament championship game at Jenks High School in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
Tahlequah went on a 14-0 run over the final four-plus minutes of the third quarter and scored 16 straight points to put Claremore away. Twelve of those points came on four 3-pointers, including two from Fishinghawk, who led THS with 13 points.
Fishinghawk started the surge with a 3, and Faith Springwater Heist followed with treys, both from the right wing, to make it 30-14. Bowin later had an offensive rebound and basket, and Fishinghawk knocked down her second 3 as THS's lead swelled to 35-14.
"The main thing we wanted to do was speed the game up," Qualls said. "They want to slow it down and reverse the ball a lot and try to keep it a one or two possession game, and we did a good job with our press and a good job with our halfcourt traps and just tried to force them out of what they wanted to do.
"It was a good win. We've kind of struggled against them this year with their size. They're a good team. It was good for us to come out and really take charge in the third quarter and put them away."
The Lady Tigers took the lead for good after a pair of free throws from Heist made it 4-3 at the 4:03 mark of the opening quarter. Tahlequah led 16-7 at halftime following consecutive inside scores from Bowin.
Heist followed Fishinghawk with 11 points, and Bowin, who was coming off a 16-point effort in Thursday's regional opener against Glenpool, added 10 points.
The Lady Tigers, winners of four straight, buried nine 3-pointers as a team, eight of those in the second half. Heist and Fishinghawk led with three apiece, and Springwater, who closed with nine points, had a pair. Springwater scored eight of her points in the third quarter.
Tahlequah took its biggest lead of 21 points (35-14) after Bowin started the final quarter with a basket inside the paint that capped a 16-0 run.
Hailey Grant, Kylee Ohman and Cloe Dennis were the only players to score for Claremore (13-12). Grant finished with a game-high 17 points, Ohman followed with 14, and Dennis had a third-quarter 3-pointer.
"We played really good defense on Hailey Grant, especially in the first half where we held her to one point," Qualls said. "Really, we played good defense throughout the game. It started on defense for us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.