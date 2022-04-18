The Tahlequah girls track and field team won its second meet championship of the season Friday, April 15 at the Coweta Tiger Track Classic.
The Lady Tigers, who had nine top three finishes, including five titles, closed with 109 overall points. They finished ahead of Sapulpa (96) and Collinsville (94) in the final team standings.
McKenna Hood, Emily Morrison and Kori Rainwater were each individual event champions, and both the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relay teams came away with titles.
Hood placed first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:39.31, Morrison won the high jump event with a season-best result of 5-04.00, and Rainwater captured the discus throw title with a result of 99-11.00.
The 4x400 relay team -- Lola Brownfield, Lily Couch, Hood and Tatum Havens -- combined to run a 4:19.25, and the 4x800 relay team -- Couch, Hood, Havens and Tori Pham -- finished with a top time of 10:26.53.
Morrison also had a second-place finish in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 52.73. Havens, Abigail Johnson and Alexa McClure each had third-place finishes. Havens was third in the high jump with a 5-00.00, Johnson was third in the pole vault with a 8-00.00, and McClure was third in the shot put with a personal record 35-03.00.
Trae Baker wins two events: Trae Baker was the lone Tiger to have a top three finish, and he did it twice.
Baker won the 800 meter run title with a time of 2:02.29, and also claimed the 1600 meter championship with a 4:42.62.
The Tigers finished 10th in the team standings with 30 points. Metro Christian Academy won the team title with 98 points.
