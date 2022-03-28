The Tahlequah girls track and field team took top honors in seven events and came away with a team championship Friday at the Bravado Wireless Muskogee Track Classic.
The Lady Tigers finished with 204 points and finished in front of Muskogee (137) and Cascia Hall (125).
Tahlequah won the 4x800 meter and 4x400 meter relay events and won individual titles in the 800 meter run, high jump, pole vault, discus throw and shot put events.
Lily Couch took top honors in the 800 meter run and was followed by teammates Tori Pham and Tatum Havens with second and third-place finishes. Couch ran a 2:33.78, Pham was at 2:37.89, and Havens closed with a time of 2:41.64.
Emily Morrison finished first in the high jump with a result of 5-02.00. Havens had a third-place finish at 4-10.00.
Abigail Johnson took first in the pole vault event with a 7-06.00, Kori Rainwater was the discus throw champion with a 99-08.00, and Alexa McClure was first in shot put with a 34-03.00. Skya Wilson was second in the discus with an 82-04.00, and was followed by Sadie Stranglin, who had a throw of 81-01.00. Makayla Horn finished third in the shot put with a 31-00.00
Couch, McKenna Hood, Havens and Pham teamed up to take first in the 4x800 relay, finishing with a time of 10:31.97. The Lady Tigers’ junior varsity team (Salendia Melo, Vicky Perez, Emma Maxwell and Abigail Johnson) followed in second place with an 11:15.42.
Lola Brownfield, Couch, Hood and Kirsten Kelly captured the 4x400 relay title with a time of 4:28.32. The 4x100 relay team (Brownfield, Annabelle McKenna, Cheyenne Christie and Arianna Santana) had a second-place finish at 52.86.
Morrison and Hood had second-place finishes in the 100 meter hurdles and 1600 meter run. Morrison closed with an 18.45 in the 100 hurdles, and Hood ran a 5:36.60 in the 1600. Couch was third in the 1600 with a time of 5:58.30. Kynley Frazier followed Morrison in third place in the 100 hurdles with an 18.50.
Tahlequah’s other top three finish came from Santana, who had a 15-01.00 in the long jump event.
Tigers finish third as a team: The Tahlequah boys, behind championships in three events, placed third at 100 points. The Tigers followed Bixby (197) and Tulsa Booker T. Washington (102).
Trae Baker, Jaxon Stickels, Jack McKee and Eric Burns combined on an 8:40.79 to take top honors in the 4x800 meter relay event.
McKee won an individual title in the 3200 meter run, finishing with a time of 10:43.09, and Baker won the 800 meter with a 2:01.69.
Jason Delight had a second-place result in the 110 meter hurdles with an 18.66, and Novien Webb followed in third with a 20.51.
Jacob Tiger was third in the 3200 meter with an 11:31.27, Burns was third in the 800 with a 2:09.23, Baker was second in the 1600 with a 4:48.82, and was followed by McKee, who ran a 5:05.58.
Braxton McCarty took third place in the pole vault event with a 7-06-00, and Christian Ledesma had a pair of second-place finishes in the discus throw (116-06.00) and shot put (43-00.00).
The Tahlequah track and field teams will host the Tahlequah Tiger Track Classic Friday, April 1.
