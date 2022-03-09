Tahlequah had a pair of lopsided wins in its slowpitch softball season and home openers Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers swept Bartlesville with 17-2 and 23-13 wins behind a combined 32 hits and received a combined 13 RBIs from Mia Allen and Jersey Retzloff.
In the 23-13 win, Allen went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles, a home run, three runs scored and drove in a game-high six runs. Retzloff went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and knocked in five runs.
Lexi Hannah matched Allen with four hits from the top of the lineup. Hannah also had two doubles and a home run. Hailey Enlow, Charlea Cochran and Maddy Parish each finished with two hits. The Lady Tigers, who scored eight of their runs in the first inning, had 11 extra-base hits as a team.
Tahlequah was bolstered by the bottom of its lineup in the 17-2 win as Parish, Tara Dye and Jordan Bread combined to drive in 10 runs. Dye had a triple and finished with four RBIs, Bread had two hits and drove in three runs, and Parish had a double to go along with three RBIs.
Cochran closed with a team-high with three hits, scored three runs and knocked in three, while Jayley Ray and Hannah both had a pair of hits.
The Lady Tigers will be at Bartlesville Thursday and at the Okemah Festival on March 18. They return home to play both Pryor and Stilwell on March 22.
