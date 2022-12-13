The Tahlequah Lady Tigers (5-1) had a tough task ahead of team as they went on the road to face the Glenpool Lady Warriors (5-1), but with Jadyn Buttery’s 29 points, got a big win.
The Lady Tigers used great teamwork throughout the game to get the win, as Madi Matthews came away with 16 points as the second-leading scorer, complimenting Buttery well with scoring.
Kori Rainwater added 11 points.
"Great road win for us. They're ranked 5th in the State and we weathered their storm early on. We played much better on both ends in the second half. Very proud of our group," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said.
The Lady Tigers’ next game is at Grove on Friday.
