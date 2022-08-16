Lady Tigers come up short against Collinsville

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.