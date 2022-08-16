Lady Tigers come up short against Collinsville

Tahlequah took Collinsville to the limit but fell short in five sets and dropped its eight consecutive match to start the season Tuesday in its home opener at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers opened with a 25-18 win in the opening set, then fell in back-to-back sets (18-25, 19-25) before getting even with a 25-12 edge in set four. In the deciding set, the Lady Cardinals erased an early 3-0 deficit and took a 15-6 win.
"I was very pleased with our play after the weekend in Coweta," Tahlequah head coach Don Ogden said. "We took what happened in that tournament as experience because this is a new team kind of finding its way. We're looking for our identity, and I think we kind of found it.
"Game one and game four we were pretty good. We kind of challenged our hitters. We thought our hitting percentage wasn't near what we think we're capable of. Tonight, I liked it."
The Lady Tigers finished with a .133 hit percentage. They had 38 kills on 166 swings and 16 hit errors.
Anabelle McKenna paced Tahlequah with 11 kills, while Emily Morrison and Gracie Brewer followed with seven each.
Emma Sherron led the Lady Tigers with 28 assists, and Makayla Horn added 18. Three Tahlequah players finished in double figures in digs -- Sadie Foster led with 13, and both Brewer and Sherron had 10.
Ari Santana led Tahlequah with seven serve aces.
The Lady Tigers will return to the road Thursday when they visit Claremore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.