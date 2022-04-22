Lady Tigers come up short against No. 2 Broken Arrow

Tahlequah couldn’t overcome a three-run deficit and suffered a 4-2 loss to Broken Arrow Friday in Tahlequah.
The Class 6A No. 7 Lady Tigers, who fell to 21-14 under head coach Chris Ray, got to within one run with one run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jayley Ray that brought home Lexi Hannah, and an RBI double from Hailey Enlow that scored Mia Allen.
Second-ranked Broken Arrow (28-2) scored its first run in the first inning, added two runs in the fourth, and picked up an insurance run in the seventh.
The Lady Tigers had won five of their previous six games going in. They finished with eight hits and were led by Ray and Enlow, who had two hits apiece.
From the pitcher’s circle, Maddy Parish allowed three earned runs on 11 hits in seven innings. Parish had three strikeouts and issued one walk.
Tahlequah will close its regular season schedule Monday, April. 25 when it visits Oktaha. The Lady Tigers host a 6A Regional Tournament on Wednesday. The regional also includes Owasso and Tulsa Memorial/Booker T. Washington.
