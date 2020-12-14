Lydia McAlvain led Tahlequah with 16 points for a second straight day, and the Class 5A No. 3 Lady Tigers defeated Muskogee, 61-48, Saturday on the final day of the Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Tahlequah, currently 4-1 on the season under head coach David Qualls, recovered from a 58-57 Friday loss to 4A No. 16 Harding Charter Prep and went 2-1 over the three-day invitational.
The Lady Tigers return to Metro Lakes Conference play Tuesday when they host 5A 12th-ranked Pryor (2-2) in a 6 p.m. tipoff at the TMAC.
McAlvain, averaging 10.8 points on the season, knocked down two of Tahlequah’s five 3-pointers and scored seven of her points in the first quarter. She had a layup in transition and a 3 from the left wing that helped THS jump out to a 7-2 lead. It was the third time in five games that McAlvain has led the Lady Tigers in scoring.
Newcomer junior guard Tatum Havens put together her most complete performance of the season and followed McAlvain with 14 points. Havens, who had 15 points in her Tahlequah debut against Skiatook, buried a pair of 3s - the final one starting a key 7-0 run in the fourth quarter that would put the Lady Tigers up 55-39 with 4:03 remaining.
“Tatum had one of her best overall games,” Qualls said. “I think she’s been pressing a little bit, just being at a new school and not getting to play a lot with us over the summer. She’s trying to find her way, but I thought she played great on both ends [Saturday].”
Forwards Emily Morrison, Jaydn Buttery and Kori Rainwater continued to flash their potential. The young trio combined for 18 points, 10 of those coming from Rainwater - a freshman who has now been in double figures twice in five games. Morrison, a sophomore, added seven points. Buttery, a freshman, had eight points on back-to-back days against Tulsa Will Rogers and Harding Charter.
“We challenged our bigs before the game,” Qualls said. “We thought it was a good opportunity for them to go kind of establish their presence inside. Emily was good for us, Kori came off the bench and gave us some good minutes. It’s a good rotation, and each of three bring something different to the table.”
Eight different players scored for the Lady Tigers Saturday. Junior forward Faith Springwater closed with six points, senior guard Kacey Fishinghawk followed with four, junior guard Lily Couch came off the bench and contributed with three, and Buttery had one point. Twenty-one of Tahlequah’s points came from the bench.
“It’s a good team win,” Qualls said. “Muskogee’s a good club that’s much improved and athletic. They’re definitely going to hold their own in the Frontier Conference. Everybody all around contributed for us. With the balance and the first group, that’s a good thing for us.”
The competition has been stout for Tahlequah. The Lady Tigers have gone face to face against three ranked opponents in five games thus far. They defeated 4A No. 6 Grove, 53-43, in their home opener on Dec. 4 prior to the start of the Tahlequah Invitational. Before the loss to Harding Charter, they defeated 5A No. 7 Rogers, 43-35, to open the invitational.
Tuesday’s contest against Pryor will be the final outing of the year for Tahlequah. The Tournament of Champions, which was scheduled for Dec. 28-30 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, has been canceled. The Lady Tigers will instead participate in the Skiatook Invitational on Jan. 7-9. Tahlequah’s first game back from semester break will be against 5A No. 5 Coweta on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
“We’re still learning our players. We’ve got a lot of new faces, and they’re still learning us and learning each other,” Qualls said. “Any win you can get early is big because it’s really probably Christmas break when you actually get to get down and start working on things and find out what you can do as a team.”
