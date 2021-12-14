Smalls Goudeau and Lydia McAlvain were at it again Tuesday.
The Tahlequah senior duo combined for 29 points and helped lift the Class 6A No. 7 Lady Tigers to another commanding win, this time over 5A No. 15 Glenpool, 73-47, Tuesday at the TMAC.
Goudeau finished with 15 points, including nine in the first half, and McAlvain followed with 14 points, eight of which came during the third quarter. Goudeau, named the CNB Tahlequah Invitational's Most Valuable Player on Saturday, and McAlvain, selected to the All-Tournament team, have been Tahlequah's primary offensive weapons over the final three games.
"I thought Smalls dominated in the paint tonight and in transition off the press, and Lydia, in attack mode, was able to get to the free throw line and hit a big 3 for us in the third quarter," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "They've been our two best players probably this year so far."
The Lady Tigers stayed unbeaten, improving to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Metro Lakes Conference, with Tuesday's win. In their three conference wins, the Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by an average margin of 39.3 points.
Glenpool, who fell to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference, were paced by Kya Wilson's game-high 19 points and Aaliyah Shawnee's 12 points.
Tahlequah received a career-high 10 points from sophomore guard Madi Matthews off the bench. Matthews had two of the Lady Tigers' six 3-pointers and scored five of her points during the backend of a 16-0 run that gave THS a commanding 27-9 lead.
Matthews was forced into early minutes with sophomore Kori Rainwater sitting out and with sophomore forward Jadyn Buttery getting into early foul trouble.
"We needed Madi to come in and play the way she did," Qualls said. "She had a great JV game earlier and we wanted to roll the dice with her tonight. She came in and had seven points in the second quarter. She's a very capable shooter for a sophomore. She gave us some great minutes."
Tahlequah's decisive run to take control was one of many through six games.
"I think we're capable of a big run every game, we just don't know when it's going to happen," Qualls said. "We want it to come as early as possible, but sometimes it comes a little later.
"Our game plan and the key to the game tonight was to dictate tempo, play fast and create as many possessions as we could. I thought that's what we did in the first half. We had the pace where we wanted it and we kind of established that tempo."
Senior guard Tatum Havens got back on track and scored all 10 of her points during the second half. Havens, an East Central signee, buried a 3-pointer and scored eight points in the third quarter.
Tahlequah's 16-0 surge came after Glenpool closed to within 11-9 at the 2:35 mark of the opening quarter. Sophomore forward Jadyn Buttery started the run with a pair of free throws, Goudeau followed with basket and a free throw, Buttery added a jumper, junior forward Emily Morrison had an offensive rebound and basket, and Buttery had a layup in transition prior to Matthews' five straight points.
The Lady Tigers led 35-17 after another field goal by Matthews with 4:28 remaining before halftime, and took a 42-25 advantage into the locker room after senior forward Faith Springwater scored from the inside with 1:01 remaining.
Tahlequah led by as many as 25 points (50-25) during the third quarter after a jumper by Havens at the 6:32 mark, and closed the quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 63-37 edge following a McAlvain short jumper and 3-pointer, and a Goudeau basket.
The Lady Tigers, who will travel to 5A No. 11 Grove (5-1, 3-0) Friday in a 6 p.m. tipoff, received six points apiece from Buttery and Morrison.
