The first quarter of the Tahlequah Lady Tigers’ game at Skiatook, Feb. 10, was basically a warm-up period, as the Lady Tigers scored just eight points, and Skiatook scored seven.
After that, things began to heat up. The Lady Tigers allowed just nine Skiatook points in the second quarter, while scoring 15 of their own.
Tahlequah continued to run roughshod over the Skiatook girls in the second half, winning 17-10, and 16-14 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Offensively, it was pretty much the Madi Matthews’ show. The shooting guard racked up 22 points from all over the floor, including a perfect 2-of-2 at the free throw line.
In fact, the Lady Tigers had 11 chances at the line, making nine of them.
Matthews had plenty of help, as six other teammates also scored. Talyn Dick finished in double figures with 14 points, Jersey Retzloff added seven, Paisley Qualls counted for five, Lauren Stephens had four, and Carsyn Gilbert and Kori Rainwater each finished with two points.
The win moved the Metro-Lakes Conference Champions to 11-0 as they prepare for their final regular-season game Feb. 17, at home against Pryor. It will be Senior Night in Tahlequah, and lone Lady Tiger senior Averi Keys will be honored prior to the game.
“We did a good job of adjusting on the fly,” Lady Tiger Coach David Qualls said. “Kori (Rainwater) had an injury halfway through the first quarter, and we needed others to step up.
“Madi (Matthews) and Talyn (Dick) did a great job of handling the scoring load,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.