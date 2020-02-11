Lady Tigers crush Collinsville behind Springwater, Fishinghawk

Faith Springwater and Kacey Fishinghawk combined for 35 points and Tahlequah defeated Collinsville, 54-26, Tuesday night in Collinsville.
Springwater ended with a game-high 19 points and went 13 of 16 from the free throw line, while Fishinghawk knocked down four of the Lady Tigers’ five 3-pointers, including three in the opening eight minutes.
Tahlequah, ranked fifth in Class 5A, improves to 14-6 overall and 8-3 in the Metro Lakes Conference under head coach David Qualls. The Lady Tigers have won their last two games since dropping their previous three.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a quick start and led 22-7 after the first quarter behind Fishinghawk’s three treys, five points from Springwater, and four points each from Kloe Bowin and Lydia McAlvain.
Tahlequah led 33-13 at halftime and expanded its lead to 47-25 after three quarters. The Lady Tigers limited Collinsville (-) to four field goals in the first half.
Bowin finished with nine points, while McAlvain and Naida Rodriguez closed with four each.
Tahlequah will return home on Friday when it hosts Claremore in a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Tigers come up short: Jaxon Jones missed two free throws with under a second left, and Collinsville held on to defeat the Tigers, 58-56, Tuesday night in Collinsville.
Jones and Qua’shon Leathers each finished with 14 points to lead Class 5A No. 10 Tahlequah, who dips to 12-8 overall and 7-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference under head coach Duane Jones.
Jones scored 12 of his points on four 3-pointers and went 2 for 4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Leathers converted on a pair of 3s and had six field goals.
Tanner Christian closed with nine points, and Simeon Armstrong finished with seven.
The sixth-ranked Cardinals (15-3, 11-1) were lifted by Ethan Cole’s game-high 25 points. Cole converted two free throws with five seconds remaining to break a 56-56 tie.
The Tigers were down 27-17 at halftime and trailed by 12 points with three minutes left in the third quarter.
It was the sixth straight win for Collinsville, who also received 18 points from Gage Longshore.
Tahlequah will host Claremore at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the TMAC for the first of three consecutive home games that close the regular season.
