Lady Tigers defeat Bethany, win fifth straight

Kynli Heist and Lydia McAlvain both scored in double figures as Tahlequah defeated Bethany, 53-34, Thursday afternoon on the opening day of the Bethany Basketball Classic.
The win is the fifth straight for the now-Class 5A No. 7 Lady Tigers, who improve to 6-2 overall under head coach David Qualls.
Heist finished with a game-high 11 points and went 6 for 7 from the free throw line, while McAlvain knocked down two of Tahlequah’s five 3-pointers and closed with 10 points.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a fast start just like they did in Tuesday’s 60-39 win over No. 14 Coweta at the TMAC. They outscored the Bronchos, 21-10, in the opening eight minutes and took a 33-18 lead into halftime.
McAlvain canned both of her 3s during the first quarter, and Heist converted all five of her free throw attempts. Senior forward Kloe Bowin, who finished with nine points, added a pair of field goals in the first.
Sophomore Faith Springwater ended with nine points, five of those coming in the final eight minutes. Naida Rodriguez and Lily Couch had five points apiece.
As a team, Tahlequah went 16 for 18 from the foul line. Bowin was a perfect 3 for 3, while Kacey Fishinghawk, Springwater and Couch each went 2 for 2.
The Lady Tigers will face 4A No. 17 Holland Hall Friday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals. Holland Hall defeated Western Heights, 73-32, earlier Thursday.
Tigers fall to Oklahoma City Casady: PJ Mitchell-Johnson scored a game-high 18 points and Steph Okerge added 15 to carry Oklahoma City Casady to a 67-42 win over Class 5A No. 13 Tahlequah Thursday on the first day of the Bethany Basketball Classic.
The Tigers, who were coming off a 65-53 win over 5A No. 12 Coweta in their first game back from the break on Tuesday at the TMAC, fall to 5-3 overall under head coach Duane Jones.
Casady took control in the second quarter, outscoring THS, 22-6, to take a 36-16 lead into halftime. Casady was lifted in the second by seven points from Mitchell-Johnson and six from DJ Freeman, who was also in double figures with 12 points.
Tahlequah also struggled coming out of the locker room as Casady extended its lead to 57-24 after three quarters.
Tanner Christian led the Tigers with eight points, while Hayden Wagers finished with seven. Senior standout guard Jaxon Jones was limited to five points. Jones went over 1,000 points for his career against Coweta behind a 20-point performance.
The Tigers will take on Western Heights at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The Jets suffered a 75-43 loss to top-seeded Holland Hall in Thursday’s opener.
