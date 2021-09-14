Tahlequah overcame an opening-set loss and defeated Glenpool in four sets Tuesday in Glenpool.
After dropping the first set, 22-25, the Lady Tigers won the second set, 25-14, behind a 6-0 start and a 5-0 finish. In set three, they scored the final two points to close with a 25-23 win, and in set four, they ended with a 4-1 run to secure a 25-17 victory.
Tuesday’s win comes after Tahlequah, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, went 3-4 over two days at the Catoosa Port City Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 13-9 overall under head coach Don Ogden with Tuesday’s win, defeated 5A No. 7 Coweta (2-0), Shawnee (2-0) and 4A No. 4 Verdigris (2-0) in Catoosa. The losses were to 4A No. 5 Holland Hall (0-2), 5A No. 2 Mount St. Mary (0-2), 4A top-ranked Regent Prep (0-2) and 5A No. 4 Claremore (0-2).
In Tuesday’s win, Dorothy Swearingen had a team-high 13 kills on 47 swings, seven digs and a pair of serve aces. Kori Rainwater recorded eight kills on 24 swings and finished with three serve aces.
Lydia McAlvain led the way with 33 assists and had two serve aces, Emma Sherron had a team-high four serve aces and also led with 11 digs, and both Lola Brownfield and Sadie Foster recorded eight digs. Brownfield and Faith Springwater combined for 10 kills.
The Lady Tigers return to the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center Thursday when they host 3A fifth-ranked Okay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.