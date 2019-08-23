Lady Tigers defeat McAlester, fall to Moore, Muskogee

Tahlequah went 1-2 in pool play on the first day of the Muskogee Tournament Friday, the lone win coming against McAlester in two sets (25-10, 25-23).
In the win over the Lady Buffs, Lydia McAlvain and Kloe Bowin combined for 13 kills, and McAlvain had a team-high 11 assists. McAlvain also led in serves made with 13.
Josie Foster posted a team-high five digs, while Morgan Pack followed with four. Bowin and Porter had one block apiece.
The Lady Tigers, now 2-3 under head coach Don Ogden, dropped matches to Muskogee (18-25, 20-25) and Moore (20-25, 18-25).
In the setback to Muskogee, McAlvain had three kills, while Bowin and Foster followed with two each. Faith Springwater had the team's only block, McAlvain had 10 assists, Foster closed with four digs, and both Natalee Porter and Bowin had a serve ace.
Against Moore, Bowin and Porter led with four kills apiece, while McAlvain and Foster each had three. McAlvain had a team-high 13 assists, Foster led with seven digs, Pack had six digs, and Foster had nine made serves.
Tahlequah will face Tulsa East Central in Silver Bracket play on Saturday.
