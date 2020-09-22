Tahlequah started strong and closed with a bang Tuesday, defeating Tulsa NOAH in five sets at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers, now 7-7 on the season under head coach Don Ogden, won the first two sets (25-19, 25-21) before NOAH got even over the third and fourth sets (25-15, 25-15). Tahlequah won the fifth and deciding set, 15-12.
Tuesday’s win breaks what was a three game losing streak. Tahlequah had last won a match against Southwest Covenant on Aug. 22 at the Muskogee Tournament.
“I’m very proud with the outcome,” Ogden said. “We played two pretty good games, forcing them into some errors. The third and fourth games...they are very high skilled with a lot of volleyball IQ and it showed. They picked all of our shots up, they attacked us extremely well, and you saw the momentum change. I just knew that it was going to come down to a fifth game because obviously we already had the two in our pocket. We just had to make sure that they didn’t really come out and get us early, and we kind of withstood it.”
It was Tahlequah’s first match at the TMAC since Aug. 27 when the Lady Tigers lost to Coweta in four sets. Tahlequah was in two-week COVID-19 quarantine from Sept. 1 until Sept. 15 and missed matches against Glenpool, Metro Christian, Skiatook and Muskogee.
“It’s been an interesting year, unlike any others,” Ogden said. “It’s kind of been a start, stop and we’ve kind of had to shuffle. We had one that wasn’t here tonight that will rejoin us next week, so we had some people move positions and play some other spots. I thought they did really well.
“Overall, I’m happy for the seniors. We’ve had two pretty good opponents and they both got us the first two times we played, and we just didn’t want our seniors to walk away without a dub. This game gave them some good memories with a good crowd tonight.”
Senior Josie Foster led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills, four of those coming in the opening set. Natalee Porter and Kori Rainwater followed with seven apiece.
Lydia McAlvain finished with a team-high 30 assists, and Maggie Brewer tallied 13 digs. Porter led with four serve aces. Foster added nine digs, Lola Brownfield followed with eight, and Morgan Pack closed with six.
Tahlequah will host Tulsa East Central Thursday in a 6 p.m. start on senior night.
