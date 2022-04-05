Tahlequah came away with a split in slowpitch softball Tuesday at the Jenks Festival.
The Class 6A No. 6 Lady Tigers bounced back from a 12-7 loss to fifth-ranked Jenks and defeated No. 7 Tulsa Union, 6-5.
Jayley Ray delivered the game-winning hit in the top of the seventh to lift Tahlequah past Union. Ray drove in Lexi Hannah with a single to right field after Hannah doubled to center with one out from the leadoff spot. It was Ray’s second RBI of the contest. She also brought in a run during the fifth with a sacrifice fly to right.
Hannah paced the Tahlequah lineup with three hits and joined Ray with a pair of RBIs. Hannah also had a run-scoring double during the third inning. Hailey Enlow finished with two hits and had a double.
Charlea Cochran delivered an RBI single to right in the fourth that scored Mia Allen, who led off with a single.
Maddy Parish picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Tigers. Parish allowed five earned runs on 10 hits, had two strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
Hannah also had three hits in Tahlequah’s loss to Jenks. The senior shortstop went 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in a team-high three runs.
Cochran and Parish followed Hannah with two hits apiece, and Jordan Bread delivered a two-run double to center field during the second inning. Ray and Allen each knocked in one run.
Jenks scored nine of its runs in the fourth inning.
The Lady Tigers, who moved to 12-9 overall under head coach Chris Ray, will play three games on Thursday and three games on Friday at the Stilwell Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.