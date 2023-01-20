Lady Tigers defeats McAlester

On Jan. 19, round one of the CA Titan Classic for the Tahlequah Lady Tigers went pretty much as expected. They won, defeating Westmoore, 46-41.
The game ended regulation tied at 38-38. In the overtime period, Madi Matthews scored five of her total eight points, Talyn Dick buried a free throw, and Kori Rainwater made an inside basket, outscoring Westmoore 8-3 for the win.
Rainwater finished with 16 points, and was the only Lady Tigers to score in all five periods. Dick checked in with 10 points, Matthews had eight, Paisley Qualls scored six, and Jersey Retzloff finished with three.
“We got big defensive stops at the end of the game when it mattered,” said Lady Tiger Head Coach David Qualls. “We didn’t have the most efficient game offensively, but we’d rather win ugly than lose pretty any day of the week."
“It was a gritty win for our group against a talented team,” he said.
Then came Friday, Jan. 20. The Lady Tigers tangled with Midwest City Carl Albert, and came out on the short end of a 57-49 score, an unusual place for the Lady Tigers.
The game was close throughout, with the Lady Tigers trailing by four, 19-15, at the end of the first quarter, and by four, 27-23, at halftime.
The Lady Tigers fired out of halftime ready to right the ship, and not only erased the Carl Albert lead, but took a four point lead themselves, 38-34, in the third quarter.
The fourth period was the killer, as CA ripped the nets for 23 points, while holding the Lady Tigers to 11.
Rainwater led Tahlequah with 19 points, including 3-of-4 at the free throw line. Matthews took her game to another zip code, ringing the three-point bell four times on her way to 16 points. Dick scored 13, including three treys, and Retzloff added a free throw.
The Lady Tigers went to the free throw line just six times, making four. Carl Albert is ranked number two in class 5A in Oklahoma.
The Lady Tigers will play for third place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. against Glenpool.
The Tahlequah Tigers did not fare well against Norman in the first round of the CA Titan Classic, Jan. 19, falling 72-39.
The Tigers trailed 16-9 at the end of the first quarter, 36-24 at halftime, and 58-32 after three periods.
Seven different Tigers got into the scoring column, led by 6-7 senior post Hayden Smith with 14 – the only Tiger in double figures.
Lukas Wooldridge finished with seven, Cash McAlvain added six, Cale Matlock came in with four, Zeke Guerrero and Donovan Smith each finished with three, and Triston Collins had two. The Tigers hit six of their 18 free throw attempts.
The first round loss threw the Tigers into the losers’ bracket, where they played McAlester on Friday, Jan. 20 and won, 72-52.
Tiger Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge said he didn’t have access to the books to send information on the game, but said the boys played well, and Hayden Smith led the way with 18 points.
The Tigers will face Ada on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2:30 p.m. for the consolation championship.
