Two things were certain Feb. 14 in the Tahlequah High School gym: First, Tigers were going to win. The Tahlequah Tigers and Lady Tigers were hosting the Pryor Tigers and Lady Tigers. The second certainty was Tahlequah’s lone Lady Tiger senior, Averi Keys, was going to leave her mark on her final regular-season game.
Keys was an integral part of the Lady Tigers defeating Pryor 54-47. Coach David Qualls said she has been a big part of the program for four years.
“Averi came out tonight and played well for us, and she hit some big threes for us in the second half,” Qualls said. “She has been a great teammate, always helping pump other players up when they were down. She’s an outstanding person.”
Keys tied with Jersey Retzloff for third high-point on the night, that honor going to Paisley Qualls, who scored in all four quarters for a game-high 14 points.
Kori Rainwater, who, despite playing with a sore ankle, and being double-teamed the entire game, still threaded the nets for 12 points.
Keys had a two and a three in the early goings of the game, and a pair of threes in the third quarter to finish with 11 points.
Reztzloff also had 11, including an incredible 7-of-8 performance at the free throw line.
Madi Matthews was dogged all night by Pryor defenders, but still scored four points, all in the fourth quarter, and had quite a few assists when she would dump off to a teammate who was open.
Talyn Dick rounded out the scoring with two free throws in the second period, but played strong defense, and opened the defense with her driving.
The win marks the Lady Tigers’ fortieth straight Metro-Lakes Conference victory, their last conference loss coming back in 2020.
Coach Qualls said Pryor came out and junked up the game defensively.
“They took our guards, Madi and Talyn, out of the game,” Qualls said. “We needed others to be aggressive offensively.
“Jersey, Kori, Paisley, and Averi stepped up in that respect,” he said.
The Tahlequah Tiger boys won their game, 76-31, but details weren’t available at press deadline. Read all the details at www.tahlequahdailypress.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.