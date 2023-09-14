Little was going right for Tahlequah softball on Thursday, Sept. 14 as they dropped a pair of games.
The Lady Tigers could not get anything going in game one as were trounced 10-0 to the Oktaha Tigers. In that game the Lady Tigers picked up just one hit, with just three other base runners the whole game.
On the other hand, OHS scored at least one run in each of the four innings played.
Game two was a lot closer for the Lady Tigers. In game two, the Lady Tigers lost a close 3-1 game to Red Oak.
ROHS picked up a run in the second inning after an error from Sada Ally allowed the Hawks to get on the board with two outs. Similar mistakes would plague the Lady Tigers in the fourth inning with another error allowed the Hawks to take a 2-0 lead.
The Hawks got to THS pitcher Riley Dotson early in the fifth inning, quickly loading the bases allowing a single to stretch their lead to 3-0.
In the sixth inning, the Lady Tigers looked to rally. Jersey Retzloff led off the inning with a single to centerfield. She was eventually scored on a fielder's choice to get the Lady Tigers on the board, but it was not enough and they lost 3-1.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against Wagoner at home.
