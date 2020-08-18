Tahlequah dropped its season and home opener Tuesday in five sets to Collinsville at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers got off to a fast start and led from start to finish in the opening set, claiming a 25-18 win, and continued to shine for much of the second set before Collinsville got going and overcame a 19-14 deficit to post a 25-19 win.
The Lady Cardinals were at their best in the third set and won convincingly, 25-15. Tahlequah responded in the fourth and claimed a 25-20 victory before Collinsville closed out the match with a 15-12 win in the fifth.
“The girl that was serving for them went on a good serving run and we were unable to break her serve,” Tahlequah head coach Don Ogden said of the dry spell in the second set. “This was our first outing. Even though we’ve brought a lot of people back, we’ve kind of moved people around. We just need to play some ball. It was a rollercoaster for us. I’m just happy with not giving in, coming back and tying it up and playing a nice and tight fifth game.”
Dorothy Swearingen led Tahlequah with 18 kills, six of those coming in the fourth set. Swearingen also led with 12 digs. Natalie Porter added nine kills and led with six serve aces. Lydia McAlvain posted seven kills and led with 51 assists, 26 of those coming during the third and fourth sets. Josie Foster and Lola Brownfield each finished with five kills. Foster added eight digs and had four serve aces. Maggie Brewer closed with six digs.
“Collinsville played some pretty good floor defense,” Ogden said. “They picked up a lot of our hits, so we’ve got to get our hitting percentage up just a little bit. We had too many serve errors. We definitely need to have a better percentage there and can’t hand good teams extra points.”
The Lady Tigers will resume play on Thursday when they travel to Claremore. They will then play in the Muskogee Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
