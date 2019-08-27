Tahlequah secured its home court for the first time this season, defeating Okay in four sets Tuesday evening at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers closed out the Lady Mustangs with a 26-24 win in the deciding set. Tahlequah won the opening set, 25-50, dropped the second set, 17-25, and bounced back in the third set, posting a 25-17 win.
The Lady Tigers even their overall record at 4-4 under head coach Don Ogden. They entered Tuesday’s contest after going 2-3 at the Muskogee Tournament last weekend, the two victories coming against Tulsa East Central on Saturday and McAlester on Friday.
Ogden made a change after the setback to Claremore in the home opener last week, and the difference was evident against Okay, who slips to 6-5 overall.
“This was a great win against a very good program,” Ogden said. “We originally started the year in a 6-2 where we were just kind of seeing if that’s what we needed to do. Claremore kind of throttled us down a little bit offensively and we felt like we needed to find a way to have a little more scoring. We went to the 5-1 tonight, which meant that Lydia [McAlvain] was going to set all the way around. We just wanted to reevaluate after the Claremore match to see if the 5-1 might give us a chance to be a little more solid offensively.”
Lydia McAlvain, a sophomore, posted a team-high 30 assists, finished with eight kills, recorded six digs and had four serve aces.
Senior Kloe Bowin has eight kills, three of the Lady Tigers’ four blocks, and seven digs. Josie Foster also ended with eight kills and led the team with 12 digs. Natalee Porter had six kills and led with six serve aces.
“I think we’re on the right track,” Ogden said. “Lydia is a really good setter. She gives us a lot of good balls to hit and it allows us to be better offensively. We made way too many errors in the game two loss, which kind of took the thrill of the night out, but we were able to get our feet back. In the last game we were able to steady the ship.”
Tahlequah will be back on the road Thursday when it takes on Coweta.
