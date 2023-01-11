The Tahlequah Lady Tigers, 11-1, got a huge win against the Pryor Lady Tigers, 8-4, getting a 59-44 victory on Tuesday, Jan.10.
Kori Rainwater was the player of the game for the Lady Tigers, putting in 23 points to lead all scorers. Talyn Dick had 12 points, followed by Jadyn Buttery with nine, Paisley Qualls with eight, Madi Matthews had four, and Jersey Retzloff had three.
"You'll always take a Top 10 win on the road, especially when you don't play your best game, but they made us work for it," said Tahlequah Head Coach David Qualls. “We played much better defense in the second half and that was a big key for us."
With the win, Tahlequah remains steady in third place in the 5A standings.
Up next for the Lady Tigers is a home game against Skiatook on Friday, Jan. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.