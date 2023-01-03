Lady Tigers embarrass Lady Zebras

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers did to the Claremore Lady Zebras what tigers do to zebras in the wild – ripped them to shreds, 78-36.
The Lady Tigers took control of the game from the get-go, out-scoring the Claremore girls 28-9 in the first quarter, effectively putting the game out of reach. In that quarter, the Tahlequah girls were 13-of-16 from the free throw line.
By the time halftime rolled around, the Lady Tigers had amassed a commanding 38-15 lead, and were 19-of-22 from the freebie line.
Overall, the Lady Tigers were 85% from the charity stripe, making 22 of their 26 attempts.
Jayden Buttery, despite scoring just two points in the second half, led the Lady Tigers with 20, six of eight free throws.
Madi Matthews and Kori Rainwater each finished with 17, Rainwater making nine of her points from the line, while Matthews drilled five from long range, and added a pair of free throws.
Carsyn Gilbert hit two threes, two twos, and two ones on her way to 12 points. Taylyn Dick checked in with five points, Paisley Qualls and Alayna Stopp each scored three, and Natalee Page made a free throw in the second half.
The Lady Tigers are now 6-1. Their next outing will be Thursday at 10 a.m., against Kelley in the Verdigris Invitational Tournament.
The Tahlequah Tiger boys were losing to Claremore by 11, late in the third quarter, but were pulling back at press deadline.
Seconds before filing, the boys' game ended, Claremore 67, Tahlequah 57.
Read the complete story at www.tahlequahdailypress.com.
