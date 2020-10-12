Lady Tigers fall in regional final

Tahlequah came up short in a Class 5A Regional Tournament championship match Monday evening in Tulsa.
The second-seeded Lady Tigers swept No. 3 seed Tulsa Edison in three sets (25-17, 25-8, 25-19) before falling to top-seeded Victory Christian in three sets (11-25, 8-25, 13-25) in the final. Victory Christain eliminated Tulsa Will Rogers (25-8, 25-8, 25-10) in its opening match to reach the championship.
Tahlequah closes its season at 11-8 under head coach Don Ogden. The Lady Tigers went into the regional tournament with a season-best four straight wins.
In the win over Edison, Natalee Porter led with nine kills, while Josie Foster followed with eight. Dorothy Swearingen and Kori Rainwater had six kills each.
Lydia McAlvain posted a team-high 25 assists, and Foster led with six digs and four serve aces. Porter finished with four digs, and Swearingen had two serve aces.
Against Victory Christian, Swearingen led with six kills, McAlvain had 27 assists, Lola Brownfield and Foster had six digs apiece, and Swearingen had the only serve ace. Porter ended with three kills, and Swearingen posted four digs.
The Lady Tigers closed the regular season with a 3-2 win over Tulsa NOAH, and 3-0 sweeps over Tulsa East Central, Sapulpa and McAlester.
