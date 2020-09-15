Tahlequah fell to Catoosa in three sets (25-22, 25-13, 25-20) on the road Tuesday in its first match in two weeks.
The Class 5A No. 13 Lady Tigers, who were in COVID-19 quarantine and hadn't played since Aug. 27 when it suffered a four-set loss to Coweta at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, drop to 6-6 on the season under head coach Don Ogden.
During quarantine, Tahlequah missed matches against Glenpool, Metro Christian, Skiatook and Muskogee. The Lady Tigers last win came against Southwest Covenant at the Muskogee Tournament on Aug. 22.
In Tuesday's return, Josie Foster led THS with 12 kills, while Dorothy Swearingen followed with seven and Natalee Porter added five.
Lydia McAlvain led the Lady Tigers with 35 assists, and both Foster (13) and Swearingen (10) finished in double figures in digs.
Foster, McAlvain, Porter and Swearingen each closed with two serve aces.
Tahlequah will remain on the road Thursday when it visits Okay.
